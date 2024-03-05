Warm temps make Yorkville Polar Plunge a not so frigid experience

Erin Waltmire of Oswego smiles after participating in the polar plunge with a number of Kendall County Sheriffs officers during the polar plunge for special olympics at Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville on Sunday, Mar 3, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

Sunny skies and 70-degree weather welcomed 420 volunteers to Silver Springs State Park in Yorkville on Sunday afternoon for the annual Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Illinois.

That included Geneva Police Officer Kaley Smith who danced her way into the shallow water before diving forward and submerging herself as if it were the dog days of summer rather than two weeks before St. Patrick’s Day.

Members of the Kendall County Sheriffs department participated in the polar plunge for special olympics at Silver Springs State Park dressed as minions in Yorkville on Sunday, Mar 3, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local News Ne)

“This is a pleasure and an honor every time we get to do it,” she said. “It makes everything we do so much better. We go to a lot of bad things and this is what makes everything worth it. I love the law enforcement Torch Run like nobody else’s business. We’re able to help a group of people that really deserve the help. And then not on this event, but at others, we’re allowed to be there for their success and we’re allowed to give them their medals.”

Funds were raised to support Special Olympic Illinois athletes across the state. In addition to year-round training and competition, these athletes are afforded leadership, personal development and health education opportunities thanks to the generous community support generated at unique events like the Polar Plunge.

More than $100,000 had been collected at last count, easily smashing the $80,000 goal.

“It’s a fantastic event and the athletes are amazing to work with and amazing to support,” said Caleb Waltimire, deputy commander at Kendall County Sheriff’s Office. “I couldn’t be happier to be out here, couldn’t be happier with the weather, that worked out well. The whole event is a fantastic event.”

Many of the plungers from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office team were dressed as minions, including Waltmire’s wife, Erin.

“It’s the third year doing this and every year (the water) is cold,” she said. “But the sun feels great now. We did such a good job. It was a lot of fun.”

Geneva Police Officer Chuck Parisi plunged again. His contributions to Special Olympics Illinois are beyond compare. He recently received the Flame of Hope Award for his 20 years of dedicated volunteer service to the organization.

“We really do have a fun group and I kind of started this from [retired Geneva Detective Sgt. Joe] Heinrich many years ago and continued it and then got these [Kaley Smith and Brad Jerdee] guys involved and they’re awesome,” Parisi said. “And this is by far the most we’ve ever done.”

The Geneva Police and Fire, Montgomery Police Department and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office teams each raised over $10,000.

One of the many to don yellow shirts with white letters on the front noting “Hope Floats But We Don’t,” was Jaclyn Suits who took the plunge with colleagues.

Suits is a teacher at Hope D. Wall School for students with disabilities in Aurora.

“This is the nicest one we’ve had,” she said. “Last year they had to break that ice for us to go in so this was much nicer.”

Fellow teacher Emily Balkas was happy to be part of such a supportive group effort from Hope D. Wall School.

“We’re also starting to get some of our kids to do it with us,” she said. “And this was the first time we filled up an entire bus with our whole team. We had a big group.”

There were big groups, small groups, solo plungers and families that had the courage to get wet together to help a great cause together. There were plungers who didn’t think they were going to plunge who plunged. There were plungers plunging for the first and final time who have since reconsidered and plan on plunging again at next year’s Polar Plunge.

Montgomery’s Peggy Glaser-Silva, captain of Team Iceholes, is one of them.

“I said I was one and done but I think we’re going to do it again next year,” she said. “We thought we could raise $500 and we got our last donation today to go over $2,000. It’s awesome.”

Some members of Team Iceholes made the plunge while others joined in on the fun by supporting their plungers.

“We had Jay Kleefisch and his wife Gerilyn and then we had my son Andrew Glaser and his wife Angie Glaser and then my granddaughter Annabell and my grandson Drew,” she said. “My sister is a wuss. She doesn’t even swim. So she didn’t do it, but the rest of us did and I think we’ll do it again.”