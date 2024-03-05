Kendall County Sheriff’s Office names 2023 Employee of the Year

Sergeant Nancy Velez was selected as the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year for 2023. She was nominated by a supervisor of the Corrections Division for her exemplary performance throughout the year. (Provided by Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

Sergeant Nancy Velez was selected as the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office Employee of the Year for 2023. She was nominated by a supervisor of the Corrections Division for her exemplary performance throughout the year.

Velez has been with the sheriff’s office since May 2009 and currently is assigned to the Corrections Division. Since joining the sheriff’s office, Velez has provided exemplary service to the sheriff’s office and the citizens of Kendall County, according to the news release from the sheriff’s office. She is highly motivated and has simultaneously taken on multiple roles within the sheriff’s office, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Velez serves as the Prison Rape Elimination Act Coordinator and a correctional shift supervisor and also performs regular audits of the correctional facility to ensure that we meet the highest industry standards, according to the release. “She demonstrates a never-ending commitment to excellence, dedication to service, and a distinguished leadership ability,” according to the release.

“She leads by example and her hard work, dedication, and professionalism have earned the admiration of her colleagues. Sgt. Velez represents the best of the Sheriff’s Office and is a great asset to the citizens of Kendall County,” according to the release.

The KCSO employee recognition program is focused on recognizing employees for the great work they perform. This program helps identify those employees who deserve special recognition whenever his/her duties are performed in an exemplary manner, according to the release.

Citizens may also be recognized under this program for an act that deserves recognition, according to the sheriff’s office. To nominate an employee or citizen for an award you can submit your nomination on our webpage at www.kendallcountyil.gov/sheriff or contact the Sheriff’s Office for additional information.