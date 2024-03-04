Latham Street pavement project in Sandwich set to begin in March

A long awaited project to replace and widen a portion of Latham Street in Sandwich is set to begin March 11. The project will run from the railroad tracks at East Center Street north to Sandhurst Drive. (Eric Schelkopf)

A long-awaited project to replace and widen a portion of Latham Street in Sandwich is set to begin Monday, March 11.

The $3.4 million project was originally set to begin last April, but has been delayed because of utility relocation and realignment. The city recently hosted an open house to inform Sandwich residents about the upcoming project.

“We’ve got all the utility relocation work done so we’ll start construction on that project here in the spring,” Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said.

A long awaited project to replace and widen a portion of Latham Street in Sandwich is set to begin March 11. The project will run from the railroad tracks at East Center Street north to Sandhurst Drive. (Eric Schelkopf)

When completed, more than a mile of existing pavement will be widened and replaced. The project will run from the railroad tracks at East Center Street north to Sandhurst Drive.

Sewer and water improvements also are part of the project, set for completion by Sept. 1. Traffic will be detoured during the project.

Latham Street will be closed to southbound traffic throughout the project but a northbound lane will remain open for residents living along Latham Street to access their homes. All southbound traffic will be detoured from the intersection of East Sandwich Road and Frazier/Pratt Road. Motorists are urged to avoid Latham Street as much as possible during the construction project. (Map provided by the city of Sandwich)

All southbound traffic will be detoured from the intersection of East Sandwich Road and Frazier/Pratt Road. Motorists are urged to avoid Latham Street as much as possible during the construction project.

The project is being funded by local, state and federal funds. The city, this year, also will start engineering work for improvements to North Main Street from Center Street to Pleasant Avenue.

“We’re going to do a similar type of project on North Main Street,” Latham said. “It hasn’t been done for many years.”

Preliminary engineering also has begun on replacing the Pratt Road bridge.