Plano American Legion hosting corned beef dinner

The Plano American Legion Post #395 dinner will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots and dessert

Plano American Legion Post #395 will host a corned beef and cabbage dinner on Saturday, March 16, at the Legion Post at 510 E. Dearborn St.

The dinner is open to the public and will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots and dessert for an $18 donation per dinner. Food will be served from 5 to 8 p.m.

The evening will include raffles for prizes, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes in addition to the meal.

Those interested in attending the dinner, should call 630-688-4684 to sign up by March 8.