Sandwich to hold Coffee with a Cop Thursday

Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne gave Sandwich 4th Ward Alderman Fred Kreinbrink a tour of the new police station during a Jan. 29 community meeting. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich residents will have the chance to chat with members of the Sandwich Police Department Thursday morning.

Coffee with a Cop will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. at Angie’s Sugar Buzz Bakery, 1004 E. Church St. in Sandwich.

Sandwich Police Chief Kevin Senne, who started in September as the city’s new police chief, has been looking for ways for the department to hear from the community. On the months the department will not be hosting a community meeting, it plans to host Coffee with a Cop at different businesses on a rotating basis.

“The Coffee with a Cop program is more of a partnership with a business and to bring people there to have conversations within the business,” Senne said.

More information about the Sandwich Police Department is available at its website, sandwichilpolice.com.