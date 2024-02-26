Friends of the Plano Library will host spring book sale

Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held Saturday, March 23 - Saturday, April 6 at the Plano Library. Stop by the meeting room to stock up on books and movies sold at bargain prices. (Shea Lazansky)

Friends of the Library Book Sale will be held Saturday, March 23 - Saturday, April 6 at the library, 5 W. North St. Stop by the meeting room to stock up on books and movies sold at bargain prices. Beginning April 1 all items will be sold for $4 per bag. Many free items available after the sale ends.

Adult Programs

Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs.

Crafts to Go-Custom Canvas Bag - Friday, March 1 Free take-home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Yoga with Jen - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Fridays: March 1, March 8, March 15.

Put on your comfy clothes and join certified yoga instructor, Jen Penn, for a welcoming, no pressure yoga practice that meets you where you are. Each week will be a full practice incorporating breath, movement, and relaxation. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels are welcome. Registration for each class is separate — register to come to one, a few, or all of them.

New Life for Old Bags - 10:30 a.m. to Noon, Saturday, March 9

Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.

Homeschool Families Meetup - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 12

For parents who homeschool. Their children (all ages) and teens are welcome too. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Come to the library to meet other homeschool families in a casual setting. We’ll have toys and games in the room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Technology Help Desk - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, Steve Goodwin

10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, March 16, Joshua Carlson

A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cell phone, tablet, or e-reader. Please bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Pre-Civil War Quilts: Codes to Freedom on the Underground Railroad - 6:30 to 8 p.m, Tuesday, March 12

Sometimes a quilt is just a quilt. Other times, it is a secret message offering a safe route to freedom. Discover the hidden codes and secret messages within family stories of 18 colorful, beautifully hand-crafted quilts. In this multi-media historical presentation, you’ll learn the significance these quilts played in helping slaves escape on the Underground Railroad.

Replicas of actual quilts that slaves used on their journey will be on display and discussed. Presented by Connie Martin, M.A. This program is presented in partnership with the Somonauk Public Library. No registration required. Location: Plano Library Meeting Room.

Writers’ Group - 6:30 to 8 p.m, Thursday, March 14

Come join other writers to discuss your work. In person or Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Painting with Petite Palette “Top of the Hop”,- 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 18

An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Each month will feature a different painting, which will be announced closer to the class date. Open to high school students and adults. $15.00 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours - 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 19

A representative from State Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be here to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Easter/Spring Cards - 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 19

Jennifer Boring will teach you how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students, and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. $5.00 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Knit & Crochet Group (via Zoom)- 10 a.m. to Noon, every Thursday

This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn, and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at www.planolibrary.info

Knit & Crochet Group (In person) - 4 to 6 p.m., every Friday

Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit & crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required. Location: Lower Level Meeting Room.

Kids Programs

Call 630-552-2025 to register for Kids’ Programs.

Rhyme Time Wednesdays Session 1: 10:30 to 11 a.m. , or 6 to 6:30 p.m.

Session 1 Wednesdays March 6, 13, 20

Session 2 Wednesdays April 10, 17, 24, May 1

This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story, and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. Registration required. Note: Register for Session 1 and Session 2 separately.

Pizza and Pages grades 3 - 5 - 5 to 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, March 5

We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it, and have some pizza. Registration required.

Rhyme! Read! Move! - 5 to 5:45 p.m., Monday, March 11

Join us as we have fun with rhymes and songs, musical instruments, and stories. For independent children ages 5-7, without an adult. Registration required.