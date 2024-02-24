Yorkville Library Programs for March

Resume and Interview Tools - Saturday, March 2 at 2:30 pm

Join HR professional Tyler Chatham to learn more about job hunting, resumes, and interviews. In each of our scheduled sessions, Tyler will discuss building a great resume, ATS compliance, phone screening preparation, interview preparation, and thank you follow-ups.

Your Friend in Health: Make Health Your Hobby - Wednesday, March 13, 1 p.m.

Did you know it’s possible to get healthier with age and actually feel younger? Participants will learn the keys to healthy aging in this class, as well as three types of “garbage” that collect in our bodies and how to reduce it. We will also discuss the healthiest way to eat for all ages plus the three magic words for optimal health.

Protecting Your Assets in Retirement and Beyond - Saturday, March 16, 10 a.m.

Join us for a new monthly series of financial seminars with mortgage loan officer Scott Gajewski and attorney Sean Robertson, to help adults set themselves up for retirement and beyond.

The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem - Wednesday, Feb. 28, 7 p.m.- VIA ZOOM

The Conservation Foundation is collaborating with local partners to offer a presentation series centered on the Fox River. The goal of the series is to increase community awareness of the wildlife diversity, unique attributes and recreation opportunities provided by our most valuable natural assets, the Fox River. This four-part series will be held on the 4th Wednesday of each month beginning Jan 24 and running through April 24.

March 27′s presentation: Beneath the Surface: Unveiling the Geological Wonders of the Fox River Basin with speaker Mark Bramstedt, M & M Soils

Recurring Groups

Roaming Readers – Fridays, March 1, 15, 9 a.m.

Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve (11285 W Fox Rd, Yorkville) for a walk and to talk about books! Park and meet in the first lot (closest to Fox Rd) and walk from there. Registration required. Weather permitting.

Threads & More - Tuesday, March 5, 10:15 a.m.

Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew, or quilt?

If so, get together with fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast! Come work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects, and check out what other people are doing.

“Threads & More” group is an informal friendly group that welcomes all interests and abilities. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. This program is for adults 18 and older. No registration is required. Come see what this is all about.

Books & Cooks Book Club - Tuesday, March 5, 7 p.m.

A book club for readers who love to eat... or is it for eaters who love to read?

Has a great book ever inspired you to try a new restaurant?

Have you ever tried to recreate a recipe described in a story?

Did you fall into a trance during the Eat portion of Eat, Pray, Love and forget to finish the book?

This might be the book club for you! In this book club, we will read some great books and bring in recipes and treats to share that were inspired by the reading we did that month.

Chair Yoga – Thursdays, March 7, 14, 21 at 10:15 a.m.

Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room! Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance, and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group - Thursdays, March 7, 14, 21 and 28, 4 p.m.

Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are every Thursday evening for 18+.

Dabblers: Adult Painting Class - Tuesday, March 12, 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. In our fun new art series, learn the basics of painting - each month focusing on different techniques, mediums, or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Lunch Bunch Book Club – Wednesday, March 13, Noon

The Lunch Bunch is one of our longest running and most engaging book clubs. Past books have included mysteries, historical fiction, biographies and memoirs, romance, and best-sellers. Bring your lunch and join the Lunch Bunchers for a lively discussion about great books. Meetings are on the 2nd Wednesday of every month at 12:00 noon in the library’s board room.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club - Saturday, March 16, 11 a.m.

Join genealogy enthusiast David Frazier for our new workshop to explore your roots. Mr. Frazier will relate some of his experiences digging into his own family tree, then show us how to use online resources to find the people from our own pasts - and their stories. If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th - Monday, March 18, 11:30 a.m.

A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond! Learn to care for yourself in your newfound time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach, Jess Stewart, will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Learning to Decorate Like it’s a Piece of Cake - Wednesday, March 20, 10:30 a.m.

Learn to decorate beautiful cookies, cakes, and cupcakes with Bethany - a certified decorating instructor. Join Bethany to learn the basics of decoration and in no time making beautiful desserts will be a piece of cake! March’s lesson: Royal Icing Cookies.

Psychological Thriller Book Club - Wednesday, March 2, 7 p.m.

Join us for a book club focused on Psychological Thrillers, Mysteries, and Suspenseful Stories. If you love those gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, trying to figure out whodunnit or how your hero/heroine is going to get themselves out of this jam... then this might be the book club for you. The club will meet on the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Men’s Book Club – Thursday, March 21, 7 p.m.

The Men’s Book Club meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome!

Monday Movie Madness - Monday, March 25, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month. To see a complete list of upcoming movie selections, check out the library website:

Horror Book Club - Monday, March 25, 7 p.m.

Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy, and the eerie should join us for our Horror Book Club. We will meet on the 4th Monday of each month to discuss a new book each month.

Adult Creative Writing Group -Tuesday, March 26, 7 p.m.

Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story, or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest, and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. Meetings are held on the 4th Tuesday of the Month.

Computer Basics for Seniors - Wednesday, March 27, 10 a.m.

Come join us for our “Computer Basics for Seniors” series. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. Each session will focus on different skills through practice and hands-on activities. There is a limit of 5 students per class to ensure that everyone gets proper attention and time.