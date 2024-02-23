Boys wrestling: Yorkville, in return to team dual state, has sights set on reaching championship match

Ben Alvarez already knows the feeling of wrestling for a state championship on a Saturday night.

But this would take the cake.

Alvarez, a Yorkville senior, won the 220-pound state championship as a junior last year at the individual state tournament in Champaign. He is one of a large group of Foxes back at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington this weekend for the team dual state tournament, looking to take it one step further after Yorkville took fourth as a team in Class 3A last year.

The Foxes wrestle Naperville Central in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

“Winning the individual title was a really cool thing, obviously, but I think if we could pull this off as a team, this would be one of my bigger moments as a wrestler,” Alvarez said. “To make a title run, with the team camaraderie, with these kids and coaches, that would be great.”

Yorkville, making its seventh state tournament appearance, has two state championships in its school history, in Class A in 1993 and 1994, and last reached the championship match in 2012 while in Class 2A. The Foxes last year lost to eventual state champion St. Charles East in the semifinals.

Yorkville, 20-4 in duals, enters this weekend’s action fresh off a 37-17 win over Edwardsville in Tuesday’s supersectional in Taylorville and looks to have a good path to Saturday night’s finals.

The Foxes beat Naperville Central 52-15 at The Flavin in December. With a win Friday, Yorkville would face the Oak Park-River Forest-Hononegah winner in a semifinal Saturday. Unbeaten St. Charles East, Mount Carmel and defending Class 2A runner-up Joliet Catholic are all on the other side of the bracket. Yorkville lost to St. Charles East at The Flavin 50-11.

Naperville Central (20-12) is making its first state tournament appearance since 2012 and has lost in the quarterfinals in its two previous state trips.

“Looking through results and seeing what other teams have, I think we are the best team on the bottom side of the bracket, but you can be the best team and not win,” Yorkville coach Jake Oster said. “We have to go out and perform and hopefully wrestle Saturday night and do what we’re capable of doing. The kids’ expectation is to be wrestling in the state finals.”

That has been an expectation since the season started, with 14 of the 21 guys Yorkville is bringing to state part of last year’s group. Among that group are medalists Alvarez, third at individual state last weekend, Jack Ferguson and Luke Zook, both fifth, and Ryder Janeczko, who took sixth.

“That is the goal of the program every year, to be competing for a state title and state trophies, and that has been our goal for the entire year,” Oster said. “As the year goes on and we see where we are at and competing with other teams and the caliber we are, it becomes more of a reality. The state draw comes out in the middle of January, and we saw that it is pretty good for us.”

Yorkville's Jack Ferguson competes with Oswego East's Noah DeMarco in the 150-pound final at the Class 3A Yorkville Regional. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network)

Alvarez has had the experience of competing at both the individual state tournament and team dual event, and said this weekend is unique in its own right.

“It’s definitely a different feel,” Alvarez said. “Champaign, there is a lot of stress, and it’s you out there. Team state you get to be with your buddies that I have grown up with. It’s a cool atmosphere to have a whole team out there. We have a lot of guys returning, they have been there before, know how it works.

“We are in a really good spot as a team.”

Oster, in his eighth season, has witnessed growth and tremendous success. Yorkville has won three consecutive regional championships. After taking fourth at state last year, Oster had 40 freshmen come out for wrestling. Alvarez last year joined Nick Stemmet as individual state champions over the last five years.

To make Saturday night’s final would be a crowning achievement.

“It would mean a lot,” Oster said. “We have had a lot of individual success, but it’s taken a little bit of time to be having such a solid team. We have had a couple pretty good ones, and we were in a regional with a top eight team in the state. Guys here now want to be part of a winning program and a winning tradition.

“We get guys that are first-year wrestlers, and we turn them into state qualifiers.”