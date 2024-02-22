February 22, 2024
Shaw Local
Yorkville Christian celebrates high honor roll students

By Shaw Local News Network
Yorkville Christian School has released the names of its high school students that have qualified for the first semester high honor roll. These students have earned a grade point average of 3.75 or higher out on a 4.0 scale for the semester.

Seniors - S. Baze, I. Bitner, D. Bonuchi, G. Creek, I. Creek, T. Edwards, K. Fox, H. Glotzbach, M. Highland, S. Loffredi, J. Seaton, R. Stuck

Juniors - D. Bulson, H. Cejka, B. Chimmy, D. Colosimo, A. Gajewski, B. Genzel, I. Gray, A. Henschen, A. Larsen, T. Lombardo, R. Moe, S. Painter, E. Poe, J. Ramos, E. Reinke, B. Sovern, E. Stewart, G. Voitik, M. Wellach, H. Yang

Sophomores - A. Allen, C. Allen, J. Allen, P. Benes, L. Brancati de Oliveira, K. Brown, A. Colosimo, H. Fox, A. Fredrickson, L. Ianniccari, D. Krippel, E. Kuehn, A. Mata, M. McBride, K. Motley, M. Pigeon, A. Shield, P. Wallin, M. Max, T. White

Freshmen - G. Allen-Thompson, H. Beste, A. Caragol, N. Crespo, H. Frickenstein, H. Frieders, H. Hanson, B. Lavery, N. Maldonado, I. McCoy, E. Painter, J. Perez-Martinez, J. Purvis, R. Railey, G. Razum, R. Romano, D. Rothlisberger, L. Stuck, G. Thompson, C. Vitores Zambrano