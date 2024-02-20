Tickets on sale for Oswego’s Wine on the Fox

For those who want to celebrate spring with wine tasting, live entertainment and family activities, the village’s Wine on the Fox will return to Hudson Crossing Park along the scenic Fox River in May. (Eric Schelkopf)

For those who want to celebrate spring with wine tasting, live entertainment and family activities, Oswego’s Wine on the Fox festival will return to Hudson Crossing Park along the scenic Fox River in May.

Tickets are on sale for the 18th year of Wine on the Fox, which will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 4 and noon to 6 p.m. May 5 at Hudson Crossing Park, 65 N. Harrison St. in downtown Oswego.

“We’re excited to pop the cork on spring with our popular wine festival,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said. “You can’t beat hanging out with family and friends along Oswego’s beautiful Fox River while you sip wine and listen to music.”

The village began hosting the event in 2005. In 2020, it was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Wine on the Fox is presented by john greene Realtor.

People were happy to see the festival return in 2021, said Julie Hoffman, events manager for the village of Oswego. Proceeds from the event help offset the cost of Oswego’s annual event programming and provide community amenities throughout the year.

Oswego’s Fourth of July fireworks along with concerts and movies at Venue 1012, the village’s outdoor amphitheater, are made possible by Wine on the Fox sponsors, participating businesses and attendees.

Those who attend will have the chance taste more than 100 wine selections from Illinois wineries, as well as craft beer. The event also will feature nonalcoholic choices and fare from local food vendors.

Music also is a big part of Wine on the Fox. The event will feature performances by the GOOROOS, 28 Days, Karla & the Phat Cats, and The PriSSillas.

The Lil’ Big Band performed in 2023 at Wine on the Fox. The members of the jazz combo grew up in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

For families who attend, the event also features children’s activities, including face painting.

Hoffman said the idea behind Wine on the Fox was to create an annual event that would bring Oswego residents together.

“And a big partner in that initiative was the Fox Valley Winery,” she said. “They were the ones that came up with the idea. The event has kept building and building over the years. It started as a one-day event and then went to a two-day event.”

The event has proved to be popular. Anbout 4,000 to 5,000 people attend Wine on the Fox every year, Hoffman said.

Wine on the Fox is a free event. For those who want to drink, the cost for ticket packages begins at $20 plus applicable ticketing fees, when bought online before the event. The price includes a commemorative wine glass.

Those wishing to consume alcohol at the event must be at least 21 and show a valid photo ID and buy a ticket package. Outside beverages are prohibited, except for bottled water, milk and children’s drinks. Wine on the Fox will take place rain or shine. Tickets are nonrefundable.

Tickets are available at wineonthefox.com. Advance sales end at 11:59 p.m. May 3.

Hoffman said she hopes that visitors who attend the festival also will explore Oswego and see what it has to offer. “It is a great place to live or visit.”

Information is available at wineonthefox.com.