BOYS BASKETBALL

Plano 67, IMSA 52

Davione Stamps had 14 points and six rebounds and Pryor Bode scored 14 points and hit four 3-pointers for the Reapers in a Class 3A Marmion Regional quarterfinal. Isaiah Martinez added 11 points and five rebounds for Plano (17-15), which advances to play Kaneland in Wednesday’s regional semifinal.

Naperville Central 51, Oswego 43

Somonauk 67, Newark 47