Fox Valley Family YMCA releases latest video in Emmy-nominated Souls of the Y series

The Fox Valley Family YMCA is set to release the fifth installment of its two-time Emmy-nominated Souls of the Y video series.

The series features members stories of adversity, life-changing diagnoses and the journey through post-partum motherhood.

At the beginning of 2023, The Weber family was chosen by YMCA staff as their Souls of the Y nominee. The Weber’s reside in Yorkville and have two children who attend the Y’s child care programs.

Filming began in May 2023 and concluded in January this year. The YMCA’s Marketing Director Sarah Fletcher has produced the Souls of the Y series with Christian Surtz of Surtz Media.

The Weber’s story is about a family whose world changed forever when their son Cameron received an Angelman Syndrome diagnosis. They grappled with the loss of imagined milestones, and felt the sting of isolation, but eventually found strength from within themselves and their community.

“The YMCA’s focus is dedicated to giving people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity. Our goal is to provide programs and resources to do so,” said Fletcher.

“In addition to that, we strive to build relationships that foster a deeper connection to those we serve. We’re grateful to be able to support and share in the highs and lows our friend’s experiences and cherish the Souls of the Y platform as a way to highlight some of those stories that are most special to us,” she said.

You can watch the entire Souls of the Y series by visiting the Y’s Youtube page at https://www.youtube.com/@FoxValleyFamilyYMCA.

Learn more about Fox Valley Family YMCA’s mission at www.foxvalleyymca.org/about-us/mission-and-vision