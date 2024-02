Oswego East placed eighth and Oswego 12th at the girls state bowling tournament on Saturday at The Cherry Bowl in Rockford.

Oswego East bowled a two-day total of 11,362, with Oswego coming in at 11,023. Joliet West, at 12,223, won the state championship.

Individually, Oswego East’s Kathryn Schmudde was 21st with a total of 2,423 over 12 games. Oswego’s Hailey Jourdan was 27th with a total of 2,402.