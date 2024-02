Plano Methodist Church Sunday school student are pictured with the puppet “Archie” and teacher Sera discussing the lesson and current events. (photo provided by Plano Methodist Church)

The children at the Plano Methodist Church are learning lessons from the New Testament. Sunday School invites children from preschool through eighth grade on Sunday mornings from 9 to 9:45 a.m.

Teachers are Gerri Henze and Linda Oleson assisted by Theo and Sera with Angeleah as music director assisted by Chloe. They share the word of God through lessons, puppetry, crafts, music, prayer and object lessons. For more information, contact the Plano Methodist Church at 630-552-3700.