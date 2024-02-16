Sandwich, Yorkville Christian wrestlers advance to state semis: Thursday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS WRESTLING

State meet

Sandwich freshman Cooper Corder advanced to the 138-pound semifinals of the Class 1A state wrestling tournament, while Yorkville Christian senior Ty Edwards advanced to the Class 2A 132-pound semifinals and three Yorkville wrestlers won their first match Thursday to advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals at State Farm Center in Champaign.

Corder, a two-time middle school state champion, won by technical fall over Cumberland’s Brayden Olmstead, then won a 5-4 decision over Coal City’s Mason Garner in the quarterfinals Thursday night.

Edwards, a two-time Class 1A state runner-up, pinned Danville’s Ty Rangel in 3:17 and won a 4-3 decision over St. Rita’s Nino Protti in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile in Class 3A Yorkville’s Jack Ferguson, Luke Zook and Ben Alvarez all won their first-round matches to advance to Friday’s quarterfinals. At 150 pounds, Ferguson pinned Hononegah’s Max Haskins in 3:24. Zook at 175 pounds pinned Prospect’s Michael Matuszak in 5:45. Alvarez, a defending state champion, won a 4-3 decision over Mount Carmel’s William Jacobson at 215 pounds.

Sandwich’s Miles Corder and Yorkville Christian’s Aiden Larsen each won their first matches, then dropped quarterfinal matches.