Plano American Legion Post 395 hosts weekly Queen of Hearts

A Queen of Hearts drawing will take place every Friday Plano American Legion Post 395.

Plano American Legion Post 395 invites the community to its building at 510 E. Dearborn St. at 7 p.m. every Friday.

A Queen of Hearts drawing will take place every Friday. A drawing for a navy leather jacket (size XL) will be Feb. 23.

A St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be March 16 and ham bowling will be March 30.

The legion is open to the community on from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 5 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. The upstairs and downstairs halls are available for special events and parties.

For information, call 630-552-8313.