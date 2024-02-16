Plano American Legion Post 395 hosts weekly Queen of Hearts

Plano American Legion Post 395 invites the community to its building at 510 E. Dearborn St. at 7 p.m. every Friday.
A Queen of Hearts drawing will take place every Friday. A drawing for a navy leather jacket (size XL) will be Feb. 23.
A St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be March 16 and ham bowling will be March 30.
The legion is open to the community on from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 5 to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. The upstairs and downstairs halls are available for special events and parties.
For information, call 630-552-8313.