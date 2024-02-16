Oswego District 308 receives grant from Kohl’s to help students in need

Michelle Earley, SD 308 Assistant Director of Engagement, with Oswego Kohl’s store manager Zaklina (Jackie) Slakeska (Photo provided by Oswego Community Unit School District 308)

Oswego Community Unit School District 308 was a recipient of a Kohl’s Corporate Grant, applied for by Oswego Kohl’s store manager Zaklina Slakeska through its Associates in Action program.

District 308 was awarded $2,000 to use in-store to assist with purchasing clothing for students in need.

Staff from the district shopped for more than 100 clothing items in all sizes to provide to District 308 schools to assist families who are homeless or otherwise facing financial challenges.

Since the inception of its AiA program, Kohl’s has donated more than $100 million in corporate grants, serving thousands of nonprofits nationwide.