Letter: Importance of NATO

Trump is not a leader, he is the mind set of an apartment manager. He doesn’t understand that NATO is not an apartment where you can put the renters out on the street because they owe rent money. That would be the quickest way to endanger the renter and in this case have an empty apartment without a future.

NATO represents a cumulative strength by gaining the unity of members who are dedicated to protect their membership from aggressors and be able to manage disputes amongst their membership. Trump has a poor understanding of the purpose or the value NATO represents! Does he not understand how a lost member could one day be an enemy to NATO?

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich