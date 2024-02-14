Plano Library event schedule

Plano Library has released its event schedule for the end of February and the first week of March.

Adult Programs

Call 630-552-2009 to register for Adult Programs.

Technology Help Desk with Joshua Carlson - Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17: A free, drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions about computers, cell phones, tablets, or e-readers. Please bring device in question for best experience. No registration required.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours - 12:30 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20: A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class with Elegant Topiaries - 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20: Jennifer Boring will teach participants how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Representative Jed Davis’ Traveling Office Hours - 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21: A representative from representative Jed Davis’ office will assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Book Club - 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21: Before We Were Yours by Lisa Wingate will be discussed. The book for March will be The Woman They Could Not Silence by Kate Moore. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Writers’ Group - 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22: Join other writers in discussing the writing process in person or via Zoom. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

Yoga with Jen - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 23, March 1, 8 and 15: Join certified yoga instructor Jen Penn for a welcoming, no-pressure yoga practice incorporating breath, movement and relaxation. Yoga mats will be available to borrow. All skill levels are welcome. Registration for each class is separate.

Homeschool Families Meetup - 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27: Meet other homeschool families in a casual setting. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Location: Meeting Room. Toys and games will be available for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids must stay together.

Crafts to Go-Custom Canvas Bag - Friday, March 1: Free, take-home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

New Life for Old Bags - 10: 30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 9: Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.

Knit & Crochet Group (via Zoom) - 10 a.m. to noon every Thursday: This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps one another with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website at www.planolibrary.info.

Knit & Crochet Group (In person) - 4 to 6 p.m. every Friday: Led by crochet artist Karen Perez. Knit and crochet with others or learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children under 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required. Location: Lower Level Meeting Room.

Kids’ Programs

Call 630-552-2025 to register for Kids’ Programs.

Valentine’s Day Tea Party - 1:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17: Join the library for delicious treats, tea crafts and books at this dress-up tea party presented by Ceil Carey and Jo Ann Gryder. For independent students in grades K-8. Registration required.

Free Developmental Screenings - 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Feb. 21: Stop by for a free developmental screening with a bilingual staff member from SPARK/Fox Valley United Way. Participating in a screening will give time to discuss your child’s development and receive fun and simple activity ideas for use in helping the child continue to learn and grow. The screening will include overall development, language, fine motor, gross motor, problem solving and social/emotional skills. SPARK is an education initiative of Fox Valley United Way. For children ages two months to five years, with an adult. No registration required.

Create Art with Petite Palette: Bow-Tied Bunny - 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26: An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. For independent students ages 6-12. A $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration. Call 630-552-2009 to register for this program.

Pizza and Pages - 5 to 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, March 5: Students will read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza! Registration required.