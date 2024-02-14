Letter: Up to the parents to monitor social media use

To the Editor:

On Wednesday Jan. 31 there were five social media companies testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the dangers of their platforms while standing before an audience of lawmakers and parents.

All had concern about the effects of social media while many parents displayed photographs of their children while some even gave testimonial concerns. As usual the social media providers were attacked as the villain but they did give feedback of their own concerns and actions that they will attempt to provide.

What was lacking in the hearing is much of the problem is actually the parent’s failure to control the access to these platforms. We give our children the use of an automobile and we expect them to not abuse this privilege? Parents need to understand that the people who make the automobiles can increase their safety but it is up to the parents to monitor their use. Social media is facing the same type of challenge as the automobile industry.

Raymond Hubbard

Sandwich