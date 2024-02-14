Girls basketball: Yorkville advances past Plainfield North into 4A Downers Grove North Regional final

DOWNERS GROVE – Yorkville center Madi Spychalski spent a lot of time in the first half on the bench, which is the last place she wanted to be Tuesday night.

In the second half, though, the 6-foot junior was everywhere her team needed her to be.

Spychalski shrugged off early foul trouble and scored seven of her 11 points after intermission while playing lockdown defense to help the sixth-seeded Foxes knock off 11th-seeded Plainfield North 72-54 at the Class 4A Downers Grove North Regional semifinals.

Yorkville (22-9) advances to play third-seeded host Downers North, which routed Plainfield East 56-32, in the regional championship game at 6 p.m. Thursday.

How big was Spychalski’s performance?

“Oh, huge,” Yorkville coach Kim Wensits said. “That’s the difference, I think, in the second half.

“We were able to have Madi on the floor longer, and she can just defend the lane better. She’s great at help-side, because she can take up a lot of space and she rebounds very well, which triggers our transition game.”

Both teams played full-court defense in the first half, and the fouls quickly mounted on both sides. Spychalski picked up two fouls in the first two minutes and sat out the rest of the first quarter.

She got her third with 1:39 left in the second quarter and the Foxes clinging to a 30-28 lead. Bella Phillips got a steal and layup to bump the lead to 32-28 at halftime, but nobody felt comfortable with the slim cushion.

Spychalski, though, knew what was required.

“I just needed to stay calm and get out there and play very good defense without being handsy, which I did in the third quarter,” Spychalski said. “It gave us momentum. (My teammates) got it into me, and I kicked it out when I needed to.”

Spychalski began the third quarter with an inside basket, and the Foxes scored the first six points of the half. She scored again off an assist from Aliesha Patterson to extend the lead to 40-30.

“We really had to work it through Madi, because she was working hard down there and no one was really getting her the ball,” said junior guard Brooke Spychalski, Madi’s twin sister. “So when we got it in there, it opened up for everybody.

“I think that was really the key – to get it into Madi, and she did her job tonight. That’s basically why we won.”

The Spychalski sisters literally could not miss in the second half. Brooke sank all four of her shots, including two 3-pointers, and finished with a game-high 20 points and five assists to go with four rebounds and two steals. Madi Spychalski made all three of her attempts, including a 3-pointer to make it 61-46 at the 4:53 mark of the fourth quarter, and was 5 for 6 overall in addition to five rebounds.

All five Yorkville starters reached double figures. Lainey Gussman tallied 15 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, while Makenzie Sweeney added 12 points and five boards. Peterson had 10 points and two steals.

Peterson tallied nine of her points in the first half, mostly on press breaks.

“We didn’t stop (Peterson) in the first half,” Plainfield North coach Matt Major said. “They run the ball, so we’re working on our end where they’re getting run-outs.

“We didn’t defend the ball well enough, but ultimately, we just kind of ran out of gas. You could kind of see it happening in the third and fourth quarter.”

And it all started with Madi Spychalski’s early baskets.

“I think that gave us momentum, because it was a close first half,” Brooke Spychalski said. “It was getting a little scary, but once we got it in there, it opened up the shooters. She knows when to get it to us, and she knows when to go up with it.”

Sydney Scott paced the Tigers with 12 points. Center Courtneye Schneider, who is one of only two Plainfield North seniors, and Anaya Peterson each added 10 points for Plainfield North, which lost to the Foxes for the third time this season.

Madi Spychalski’s brick-wall defense was a major reason for that.

“I think with the help-side defense that I have helps everything, because no one can get in the paint without me being there,” she said. “If I’m not in there, then people are going to get to the basket, and I need to protect the paint and do my job. Without me, it’s hard.”