Boys basketball: Jehvion Starwood, Oswego East slam Oswego to clinch share of sixth straight SPC West title

Oswego East's Jehvion Starwood (22) goes up for a fast break dunk against Oswego during a basketball game at Oswego East High School on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

OSWEGO – Jehvion Starwood conferred with his Oswego East coaches and did some quick math in his head to make sure he was near the magic number.

Then he reached it in style.

When the 6-foot-3 senior guard and Wyoming recruit soared through the air for a windmill dunk late in the third quarter Tuesday, he came down with his 1,000th career point.

“I work on that a lot,” Starwood said. “We had a dunk contest earlier in the year, and I did that.”

The night was a slam dunk on all accounts for the Wolves.

Needing 17 points to reach 1,000, Starwood got it with his electrifying dunk, his final points of the night in three quarters of action. Oswego East blew open its game with visiting Oswego in the third quarter and went on to a 61-31 win in the regular-season finale.

Oswego East’s 14th consecutive crosstown win clinched a share of the Wolves’ sixth straight Southwest Prairie West league championship. West Aurora beat Minooka to share the title.

“Seventeen [points] was the goal, but really the real goal was to win the game,” Starwood said. “It’s what we do here, we win.”

Starwood’s sure done a lot of winning.

He won a state championship at Yorkville Christian as a sophomore, transferred to Oswego East last season and helped lead the Wolves to the program’s first-ever sectional championship with the game-winning 3-pointer in a sectional semifinal.

He joined all-time leading scorer Jay Harris, Ray J Dennis and Sam Schultz as the fourth player in Oswego East program history to reach 1,000 points.

“I’m in a real high class. The guys before me set the stone,” Starwood said. “Guys like Ray J, Sam, Jay Harris. It’s high company for me to be there; it’s an honor.”

Noah Mason added 12 points and eight rebounds and Mason Lockett IV nine points and six rebounds for Oswego East (20-10, 12-4). Nolan Petry and Mariano Velasco scored seven points apiece for Oswego (4-24, 2-14).

Oswego East's Noah Mason (10) shoots the ball in the post over Oswego’s Taiden Thomas (24) and Dasean Patton (23) during a basketball game at Oswego East High School on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Lockett scored seven of his nine in the first quarter, leading Oswego East to a 15-5 start, and the margin was 28-15 at halftime.

Oswego was within 30-20 a minute into the third quarter, but it quickly got out of hand. Oswego East scored three consecutive baskets off Oswego turnovers, the third a Mason dunk off an Andrew Wiggins steal.

Starwood got in on the act in a big way, pouring in 13 of his 17 points in the third quarter with two dunks.

Starwood scoring in bunches is nothing new to Oswego East coach Ryan Velasquez, who saw him drop 37 in a win over Brother Rice at Christmas.

“That [1,000 points] is a huge milestone for him. Happy for Jehvion,” Velasquez said. “He can score the ball. He’s a special player.”

Oswego East’s win washed out the bad taste of a 72-50 loss to Yorkville last Friday, the program’s worst loss in five years. It’s not a feeling Velasquez, coach for all six league titles, is familiar with. His teams have now won 20-plus games in six of his seven seasons, the COVID-shortened season the lone exception.

“It was humbling,” Velasquez said. “We’ve got to be defensive-minded every single time we step on the court. You’re going to get your opponents’ best shot.”

“As a group of high school guys, we’re pretty mature. A lot of seniors being older, we’re almost grown men – we put things behind us,” Starwood said. “It’s always on to the next game.”

Oswego East's Andrew Pohlman (21) drives to the basket against Oswego’s Nolan Petry (3) during a basketball game at Oswego East High School on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

That next game is a regional semifinal next Wednesday against Naperville North on Oswego East’s home floor. A win there likely sets up a regional final with a talented, young Benet team in a loaded East Aurora Sectional.

“We’ll have our hands full – our boys will be up to the challenge,” Velasquez said. “I don’t want this to end. We’ve learned from our mistakes, and we learned from those growing experiences.”

Oswego, meanwhile, is set to face Naperville Central in a play-in game on Monday.

“They’re beatable, sure, but we’ve got to make a shot,” Oswego coach Chad Pohlmann said. “You get a wide-open look, you have to make them, and you have to able to rebound. It’s been a frustrating season with the injuries and the transfers. Naperville Central is beatable, but we got to be able to play.”