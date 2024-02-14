Boys basketball: Dom Rome returns, leads Sandwich to win over Plano in War on 34

Sandwich's Dom Rome (22) makes a tough shot against Plano defender Isaiah Martinez (23) during a game at Sandwich High School on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

SANDWICH – When in Sandwich, do as the Romes do.

The Indians got their big lefty, Dom Rome, back in the lineup just in time for Tuesday’s Kishwaukee River Conference game against visiting Plano.

Playing for the first time in the last six Sandwich games, Rome led the Indians with 17 points in a 50-38 victory over the Reapers.

Sandwich (16-12, 9-4) lost at Plano (15-14, 7-5) by a 47-40 score on Dec. 5.

“I just wanted it,” Rome said. “I think it was a rivalry game, and we came out with a lot of intensity, and they couldn’t match back with what we had. We played really well.”

The Indians didn’t give the Reapers any room to breathe at the start, scoring the game’s first eight points and leading 10-2 after Rome’s basket inside with 1:37 left in the opening quarter.

“They were a motivated group,” Plano coach Kyle Kee said. “We didn’t bring the intensity we needed for a Plano-Sandwich game for whatever reason. I don’t know if it was senior night last night? We weren’t prepared for that 1-3-1 like we should be, and we just got stuck in the corner early without knowing what to do with it.

“But (Sandwich) played really well. They hit some shots when they needed to. The Rome guys (brothers Dom and Quinn Rome) were great inside today.”

The offenses came to life a bit in the second half. Sandwich held Plano to just 12 points in the first half, but the Indians weren’t doing much offensively themselves, scoring just 21 with eight coming from Dom Rome.

“We were flying around on defense, getting tips, getting loose balls and getting it from them,” Dom Rome said. “We were just out-hustling them, playing strong and physical, laying out for rebounds. We did all-around good, I think.”

A 3-pointer from Chance Lange (11 points) with six minutes left in the third quarter gave Sandwich a 26-14 lead. The Indians would lead by 10 or more points the remainder of the evening.

“We couldn’t buy a bucket and couldn’t handle the ball well and couldn’t pass, just throwing over some length and fighting uphill all game,” Kee said. “We’d get a break and do something, and all of a sudden they’d get an easy layup or something like that.

“It just wasn’t our night.”

It was a night for the Romes and the rest of the Indians.

Quinn Rome added six points and led the team with 10 rebounds while helping the team smother the Plano attack in the cozy environs of their home gym.

“Our chemistry didn’t go away (without Dom Rome),” Lange said. “He missed a couple games, and we wanted to play this game, a rivalry game, and everyone plays good in a rivalry game. Both the Romes were beasts down low. We just gave them the ball, and they went to work.”

Isaiah Martinez was the lone Reaper in double figures with 10 points. Taron McGowan followed with eight points, all scored in the second half. Davione Stamps contributed seven points.

Sandwich coach Kevin Kozan has been explaining to his team that its biggest challenge without its 6-foot-5 junior lefty forward in the lineup is rebounding. With him back, they won the physical battle against the Reapers, scoring on their own putbacks and forcing turnovers that kept Plano from rallying.

The Indians never trailed.

“I told them we can cover other areas, scoring, we can cover scoring, charges, defense,” Kozan said. “I think the biggest thing was rebounding, and you could see that tonight. We were getting [on] the offensive glass and finishing putbacks. Dom attacking the hoop. We had missed that part.”

Sandwich is now enjoying a modest three-game winning streak and is 12-4 since finishing in the Plano Christmas Classic, where it went 1-3 and took 14th place. The Reapers were runners-up.

“I thought our best game was Friday against Woodstock North, where we got down 10-2, actually 23-10, and won 65-55,” Kozan said. “So maybe we found something, maybe we didn’t? They’re playing really hard and buying into what I’m saying, and when you hold a team to 38 points, that’s a good thing, and it’s really big to have Dom (Rome) back and mesh at the right time.”