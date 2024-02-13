Yorkville home struck by bullet, no injuries reported

The Yorkville Police Department is investigating an incident involving a bullet that struck a home in the 300 block of Drayton Court on Monday night.

Deputy Chief Garrett Carlyle reported on Tuesday, Feb. 13 that the estimated time of the incident was around 8 p.m. Feb. 12. No injuries were reported.

Carlyle said there is an investigation underway and there is currently no evidence that suggests the residence was targeted in the incident. He said based on evidence collected and reports from nearby residents who claimed to have heard the sound, it is believed that there was only one gunshot.

“We currently will not be releasing any details about potential suspects, but would like the community’s assistance if they have any information about the incident,” Carlyle said.

Those with any information should contact the Yorkville Police Department at 630-553-4340.