Area League of Women Voters to host primary candidate forum

The Leagues of Women Voters of the Aurora Area, Central Kane County and Elgin Area will jointly host a hybrid forum for the 2024 General Primary candidates in contested races for Kane County Recorder, Kane County Board Districts 12 and 14 and for Illinois State Rep. District 49 at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 20 at Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave.

The forum will be divided into four segments, each lasting approximately 30 minutes. The Democratic candidates for Kane County Recorder will be first, followed by County Board 12 and 14 and concluding with the Republican candidates for Illinois House District 49. Following the event, a recording of the forum will be posted online at illinoisvoterguide.org and the individual websites of the sponsoring League of Women Voters organizations.

Invitations to participate in the forum were extended to the following candidates running in contested races:

Aris Garcia, Illinois House District 49

Hannah Billingsley, Illinois House District 49

Marisela Villegas, Kane County Recorder

Brenda Rogers, Kane County Recorder

Bill Roth, District 12 County Board

Michelle Green, District 12 County Board

Jonathan Gripe, District 14 County Board

Mark Davoust, District 14 County Board

Nonpartisan information about voting in Illinois can be found at illinoisvoterguide.org. For more information on this candidate forum or any other event hosted by the League of Women Voters of Central Kane County, email info@lwvckc.org.