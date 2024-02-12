Reflections: Come see what the Little White School Museum has been up to during the last 50 years

It’s getting close to the 50-year mark now when a grassroots group of Oswego residents became alarmed at the disappearance of so many of their community landmarks and so much of their local history.

In 1975, the nation was getting ready to celebrate its 200th birthday. The Kendall County Bicentennial Commission had been established the year previously by the County Board to oversee local events, plan countywide parts of the celebration and to write a new, updated history of the county.

And it was about then that word spread that the Oswego School Board was seriously entertaining plans to demolish the landmark Little White School. Built at the intersection of Jackson and Polk streets in 1850 as a Methodist-Episcopal Church, it served its congregation until 1913, when its members dissolved the perennially cash-strapped church. Its members joined the German Evangelical Church – now known as the Church of the Good Shepherd United Methodist – a couple blocks away.

Two years later, the Oswego School District acquired the empty building for use as a one-room school to educate students in first through third grades. Over the next several decades, the building was modified with a basement dug beneath it, a wall dividing it into two classrooms, and finally a large entrance hallway and classroom was added to the building’s rear as it continued to educate the community’s youngest students.

Closed briefly in the 1950s, it was reopened in 1960 to provide junior high classroom space as the Oswego area underwent population growth and enrollment surged. Then in the fall of 1964 it was closed for good and used for school district storage space.

Over the years, maintenance of the building had been spotty at best and after the last junior high students left, the building was allowed to deteriorate as the district pondered what to do with it.

Meanwhile, that growth referred to above was continuing to change Oswego from its previous status as a small farm town serving the surrounding rural countryside to a growing proto-suburb. A growing number of those surrounding farms were bought up for residential and commercial development and community landmarks were disappearing, sometimes by accident but often demolished on purpose. Downtown fires, for instance, had destroyed Zentmyer Ford (the former Shoger Brothers Livery Stable), as well as the Oswego Ledger building, built in 1867 as a drug store. But two other landmarks, the Red Brick School, built in 1886, and the Oswego Depot, built in 1870, had both been demolished by their owners.

Those losses combined had caused a general community feeling that the area’s heritage was disappearing. And the on-going Bicentennial activities throughout Kendall County brought home a feeling that efforts to save some of the community’s history and heritage needed to start or it would all soon be lost.

So towards that end, that grassroots group noted above formally established the Oswegoland Heritage Association in January 1976. And with the help of many community residents – most valuably Oswegoland Park District Executive Director Ford Lippold – an innovative public-private cooperative agreement was drafted to save the Little White School, restore it and turn it into a community museum.

The school district agreed to retain ownership of the building and grounds; the park district agreed to assume maintenance of the grounds and provide funding for utilities and other building operation costs, while the new heritage association agreed to oversee, coordinate and fund the building’s restoration and create and manage a community museum and archives there.

Exterior restoration began in 1977 with a new roof; removal of the 1930s shingle siding; repair and painting of the original clapboard siding; removal of the concrete front porch and steps added in 1912 and replacement with a replica of the original wooden steps and porch; replicating and replacing the bell tower; and finding and installing the original bell.

Meanwhile volunteers and in-kind donations of labor and materials led to renovating the badly deteriorated main entrance hall and third classroom added in 1936. The classroom was turned into a community museum gallery that opened in April 1983, just in time for the celebration of Oswego Township’s 150th birthday.

Restoration of the building’s main room to its look in 1913-15 when the building changed from church to school started in the fall of 1983. First was removal of interior walls and drop ceiling, returning the room to its original dimensions. Not until 2002 was restoration completed after 25 years of community effort led and coordinated by the heritage association.

In 2010, assured the whole project wasn’t some flash in the pan, the school district agreed to turn the building and grounds over to the park district. Although component parts of the museum gallery’s core exhibit had been upgraded over the years, the 1983 design remained the same.

Then in 2017, the heritage association board voted for a professional redesign of the gallery and its exhibits, with funding coming from a bequest by the estate of the late John Hafenrichter. The newly redesigned gallery opened in April 2019.

Collecting Oswego area history had begun as soon as the heritage association was established, but formal cataloging and storing the growing collection using accepted professional museum guidelines didn’t begin until 1994. Currently, the museum’s collections database includes almost 38,000 photographs, documents, and artifacts.

And during the past year, state grant moneys helped make the building more accessible for all visitors and the main entrance hallway has gotten a facelift.

The Little White School Museum has been an Oswego landmark since 1850 and is still standing strong as a monument to the community’s rich history. And to do a bit of horn-blowing on its own, this Sunday, March 10, at noon the museum will invite visitors to enjoy watching a short history of the historic building and then tour the building to see how the community’s history and heritage is safely preserved and interpreted for future generations.

The fun will start at noon, and you’re all invited by the museum staff and heritage association volunteers to come over, pay a $5 admission that will be used to fund the museum’s operations, and see what they’ve been up to during the past half-century.

