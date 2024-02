Volunteers help build a Habitat home for a family in Aurora as part of Faith Build, a joint effort by area churches. (Shaw Local News Network)

A trivia night to benefit Habitat for Humanity’s Faith Build 2024 is set for Saturday, Feb. 10, at Oswego Presbyterian Church, 1976 Route 25, in Oswego. Trivia, led by Mike “Cheeseburger” Erickson, will begin at 7 p.m.

Entry fee is $10 per person. Participants are invited to bring snacks. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

To register, contact the church at 630-554-8194.