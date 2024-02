Church of the Good Shepard in Oswego's Sunday School and congregations make collections to support the Kendall County Food Pantry. (Photo provided by Church of the Good Shepard)

The Sunday School and congregation of Church of The Good Shepherd in Oswego gathered supplies to create 53 casserole and cake kits for the Kendall County Food Pantry in December and January.

