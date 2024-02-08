Plano School District 88 recognizes Illinois State Scholars

Pictured from left are Associate Superintendent Dr. Tracy Thurwanger; Class of 2024 Plano High School Illinois State Scholars Norah Andrade, Liliana Vazquez, Emily Santolin, Ryan Wells, Lainey Lemke, Lilia Ochoa, Leslie Juarez, Alexandra Lemke, Stephanie Altamirano, Lucas Barth, Lucas Fontanez, Sanyi Burrell, Jacob Bustos, Maria Ayala; Plano High School Principal Jim Seput. Not pictured, Emily Hoover, Caleb Lopez, Wotan Miller and Angela Smithey. (photo provided by Plano School District 88)

Plano High School students were recognized at the January Plano School District 88 Board meeting for excellence in academics. Eighteen Illinois State Scholars were commended and presented with Plano School District medallions.

Class of 2024 Plano High School Illinois State Scholars include Norah Andrade, Liliana Vazquez, Emily Santolin, Ryan Wells, Lainey Lemke, Lilia Ochoa, Leslie Juarez, Alexandra Lemke, Stephanie Altamirano, Lucas Barth, Lucas Fontanez, Sanyi Burrell, Jacob Bustos, Maria Ayala, Emily Hoover, Caleb Lopez, Wotan Miller and Angela Smithey.

The State Scholar Program identifies graduating high school seniors who possess superior academic potential. The designation is awarded to high school seniors based on ACT or SAT test scores and the sixth semester class size and unweighted class rank and grade-point average.