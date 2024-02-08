Early voting for general primary election begins Thursday

Early voting begins this week across the state for the general primary election set for March 19.

Kendall County residents wishing to vote beginning this week can do so starting on Thursday in room 104 of the Kendall County Office Building, located at 111 W. Fox St., Yorkville. An additional early voting location will open beginning March 4 at the Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill in Oswego.

Because of objections regarding candidates for the Office of President, voters are advised that votes cast for candidates with pending objections may not be counted depending on the outcome of their respective objections, according to a news release from Kendall County Clerk Debbie Gillette. Once a vote is cast it is final.

Prior to any election, the County Clerk’s Office must test all election tabulation equipment before it is used. Because of the objections, the County Clerk’s Office’s testing process has been delayed, according to the release.

For any votes cast prior to the testing of the tabulation machines, ballots will be secured in a locked auxiliary bin of the tabulation machine. The tabulation machines are kept in a locked room when not attended.

These ballots will be removed from the auxiliary bin and fed into the tabulation machine once testing is completed. In accordance with the requirements set forth in the Illinois Election Code and applicable regulations, no votes will be tabulated until the close of the election.

For the general primary election, this will take place after 7 p.m. on March 19. Additional information about elections, including precinct information, voting timelines and a listing of candidates for each office is available at kendallcountyil.gov/electioninfo.