DeKalb County Community Foundation’s scholarship applications now available

Various DeKalb County Community Foundation scholarships are available through the Universal Scholarship application. (Photo provided by the DeKalb County Community Foundation )

With just one online application, eligible high school students can apply for more than 80 different scholarships offered by the DeKalb County Community Foundation. Applications are available at dekalbccf.org/scholarships with an April 1 deadline.

According to Community Foundation Grants Director Jolene Willis, “A variety of scholarships are available for students thanks to generous donors. Many awards are specific to a particular high school or have an educational focus. High school seniors are encouraged to start by exploring the Community Foundation’s Universal Application or speaking with their school guidance counselor.”

While most scholarships fall under the universal application, some require an individual application. These additional scholarships include awards to high school students and students beyond high school seeking undergraduate and graduate degrees. Interested candidates can review full eligibility requirements and apply online. Additional scholarship application dates and deadlines vary between Feb. 1 and June 1.

Scholarship opportunities for post-high school students, including award renewals, reapplications and others open between Feb. 1 - April 1 and April 1 - June 1. Applicants must determine their eligibility and apply using an application specific to that award.

New scholarships offered for 2024 include the Arnold and Mildred Erickson Scholarship, Bernice Kirkus Scholarship, Brian D. Slavenas Memorial Scholarship, Charles and Carol Orr Memorial Scholarship, DeKalb County Healthcare Professional Scholarship, Don and Nancy Pardridge Scholarship, Esther Mae Nesbitt Medical Student Scholarship, Lorene Brown Scholarship, Mary K. Roberts Scholarship, O. Robert Hoover & Anna and Emma Hoehn Scholarship, and the Oneita J. Waltenberger Scholarship.

Eligibility guidelines and application details for all Community Foundation scholarships are found online. Learn more or apply at dekalbccf.org/scholarships. For questions or additional information, contact Jolene Willis at 815-748-5383 or j.willis@dekalbccf.org.