BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 69, Metea Valley 61

The Foxes got out to a 19-11 lead after a quarter and after Metea Valley tied the game multiple times in the fourth quarter Yorkville sealed the nonconference win with a late run.

Jason Jakstys and Jory Boley each scored 15 points for Yorkville (17-10). Kaevian Johnson and Bryce Salek added 13 apiece and Mike Dunn scored nine.

Johnsburg 64, Plano 59

Armando Martinez and Isaiah Martinez each scored 11 for Plano (13-13, 6-4).

Woodstock 62, Sandwich 46