Registered sex offender sentenced to 14 years in prison after taking photos of minors at Yorkville campground

Robin Lish, 62, formerly of Yorkville, was sentenced after an agreed plea disposition last week on two counts of child photography by a child sex offender. The plea disposition was approved by Judge Robert Pilmer. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Sheriff's Office)

A registered child sex offender has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being charged with taking photos of children last September at a campground in Yorkville.

Robin Wade Lish, 62, formerly of Yorkville, was sentenced after an agreed plea disposition last week on two counts of child photography by a child sex offender. The plea disposition was approved by Judge Robert Pilmer.

Lish was taken into custody by Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies last September after being seen with a minor at Cedar Ridge Park campground in Yorkville, near Silver Springs State Park. The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office had received a call that an older male and a young girl were walking on a closed trail near the Ceder Ridge Park campground.

When deputies arrived, they found a girl under the age of 10 in the creek not wearing a shirt, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office. Lish was also in the creek.

When alerted to law enforcement’s presence, Lish placed his pants back on and exited from the creek with them on backwards, the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office said. Deputies noted that Lish was not wearing underwear.

During an investigation, Lish was found to have been convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault in Pike County in Illinois, which made him a child sex offender. Lish’s cell phone was searched, and it was determined that Lish had taken pictures of the girl and her sister, who was also a minor.

There were no allegations that Lish committed any physical or sexual abuse. In a news release, Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis commended those involved in the investigation, including the deputies and the Kendall County Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Thankfully, in this case, we believe Lish was stopped before something worse could have occurred with the young child,” he said.

Weis also thanked the caller in this case.

“Without a concerned citizen taking the time to call law enforcement, this crime could have easily gone unnoticed or become even more traumatic for the minor victim,” Weis said.

Following his prison sentence, Lish will have to serve two years of mandatory supervised release and he may be detained further under a separate civil proceeding if the Attorney General deems it appropriate, according to the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office.