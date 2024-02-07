Plano man charged with criminal sexual assault of a child

A Plano man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

The suspect charged, who is 47 years old, was taken into custody on Feb. 6 following an investigation. The criminal charge stems from a case involving a minor child in 2009 where it was alleged that he touched a family member, rising to the level of criminal sexual assault of a child, according to a news release from the Plano Police Department.

After more evidence surfaced and many interviews were completed, the charge of criminal sexual assault of a child was approved by the Kendall County States Attorney’s Office, according to the release.

“The Plano Police Department Investigations Division spent countless hours gathering enough evidence to secure charges on this individual,” according to the release. “Crimes against children are of the utmost importance and the cooperative effort between the Plano Police Department and the Kendall County States Attorney’s Office contributed to this end result.”