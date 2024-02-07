Girls basketball: Maggie Lewandowski delivers in OT, Oswego East beats Yorkville for share of SPC West title

Oswego East's Maggie Lewandowski (3) shoots the ball in the post against Yorkville's Macie Jones (4) and Kenzie Sweeney (21) during a basketball game at Oswego East High School on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

OSWEGO – Maggie Lewandowski has the uncanny skill of finding openings for shots near the basket that don’t seem to exist.

The Oswego East junior guard picked an ideal spot to showcase it Tuesday.

In a tie game in overtime with Yorkville, Lewandowski drove baseline with barely any room to operate and angled in a layup in traffic with her off left hand.

“That was a ridiculous layup,” Oswego East coach Abe Carretto said with a smile. “I was trying to get layups out of that, but that was pretty ridiculous.”

Lewandowski, in foul trouble early, took over in crunch time.

She scored the first six points of overtime, and scored 21 of her game-high 23 points in the second half and overtime. Oswego East overcame an early 10-point hole and Lewandowski’s early absence for a 57-52 win over visiting Yorkville to clinch at least a share of the Southwest Prairie West title.

“My last two seasons I’ve been on varsity we’ve had a rough record – this means a lot,” Lewandowski said. “I’ve never experienced something like this. We’ve been working so hard, summer, fall and it all came together. It’s a good feeling.”

Desiree Merritt added 12 points and seven rebounds, Aubrey Lamberti nine points and seven rebounds and Emily Tran a big nine points off the bench for Oswego East (16-12, 13-3). Brooke Spychalski scored 20 points and Macie Jones 11 for Yorkville (20-9, 12-3), which can share the title by beating Plainfield North Friday.

Oswego East's Maggie Lewandowski (3) shoots a three pointer against Yorkville during a basketball game at Oswego East High School on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

The Wolves needed Lewandowski at her crafty best to sweep the season series with Yorkville, which scored the first 10 points of the game.

After her baseline shot provided the first points of overtime, Lewandowski drove from the top of the key into the lane and scored on another off-balance shot for a 54-50 lead with 1:28 left in the extra period.

“Sometimes I see the defense moving or they’re going to slide over and help and so I try to do a Euro,” Lewandowski said. “That’s a move I work on a lot.”

It’s plays like those that are hard to explain, and even harder to guard.

“She is very hard to guard,” Yorkville coach Kim Wensits said. “She’s incredibly quick and she can shoot the 3, she’s improved on that this year. You try to rely on help side getting there sooner and know she’s going to get some of those points and limit some of the touches she can get and drives she can get with earlier help.”

It helped Yorkville that the Foxes drew two early charges on Lewandowski, which sent her to the bench less than four minutes in and Oswego East already down 9-0. Myella Dart joined her with two fouls for the Wolves, who were already without injured center Ava Valek.

Not the start Carretto drew up, but Tran came through with seven of her nine points in the first half to get the Wolves out of the early deficit. It was 13-11 by the quarter turn, and Lamberti’s free throws midway through the second quarter gave Oswego East its first lead, 19-17.

“Big comeback by our bench,” Carretto said. “Down three starters, just goes to show how hard everybody is working in practice.”

It was not an unfamiliar scenario for Lewandowski, who also sat significant time with foul trouble in last Thursday’s 50-46 win over West Aurora. In that game Lewandowski scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead a comeback from 11 down.

Oswego East's Anna Tran (2) drives to the hoop against Yorkville's Brooke Spychalski (11) during a basketball game at Oswego East High School on Tuesday, Feb 6, 2024. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Lewandowski’s 3-pointer off an inbounds with 2:13 left in regulation Tuesday tied it 47-47. In a wild last minute, Merritt gave Oswego East a three-point lead with a 3-pointer with 47 seconds left, but Spychalski came right back with a tying 3.

Oftentimes players struggle to regain their rhythm when sitting for long stretches, but Lewandowski doesn’t seem to have that issue.

“I can’t let it get to me that much when I’m out,” Lewandowski said. “I don’t want to let my team down and they came back when I was down. When I came in, I helped push us ahead so that we could hopefully win the game.”

Yorkville, meanwhile, turned it over on back-to-back possession to start overtime, and never seemed to completely regain its flow after a fast 10-0 start to the game.

“We got out of our rhythm and I guess you have to credit them. They’re the ones that beat us,” Wensits said. “You have to credit them for responding and not being afraid to be down.”