Boys wrestling: Sandwich’s Miles Corder not stressing over past near misses, leads 11 to sectional at Byron

Sandwich’s Miles Corder (right) competes in a 144-pound championship match against Dixon’s Jayden Weidman during the Reaper Classic Wrestling meet at Plano High School in December 2023. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Miles Corder has suffered losses the last two years that would devastate a kid in a different frame of mind.

Not Corder.

The Sandwich senior 144-pound wrestler, wildly successful and a three-time regional champion in a four-year varsity career, lost in the blood round at sectionals the last two seasons. But Corder hardly sounds like someone who has lost sleep about coming a win short of a state meet that so many dream of getting to.

“I do not have a good memory, so I cannot remember my sophomore year blood round. Last year I was in a state of mind where wrestling was fun, so it didn’t really matter to me that I lost,” Corder said. “You can go back and see the recording, I’m laughing on the mat.”

Corder will mean business this weekend when he leads a contingent of 11 Sandwich wrestlers to the Class 1A Byron Sectional. That group will include Corder’s freshman kid brother, Cooper, a two-time middle school state champion who like Miles won a regional title last weekend.

The sectional at Byron is generally considered to be one of the toughest, if not the toughest, in Class 1A. The four wrestlers from that sectional in Corder’s weight class ended up reaching the semifinals at state. Fifth-year Sandwich coach Derek Jones, who last year didn’t have any wrestlers advance to state for the first time since he took over, is optimistic Corder can make a breakthrough this year.

Corder has 35 wins on the season, topping 100 for his career.

“I think he can open eyes this year, for sure,” Jones said. “I think last year he was one of the top 16 in the state in his weight class, he just happened to be the fifth-best guy in our sectional.

“Those losses have been tough, but wrestling doesn’t define his life, and he doesn’t beat himself up. He gives it his all. Can’t ask for more than that.”

Corder takes a silver lining approach to the daunting outlook of competing in such a stacked sectional just to get to state.

“Our sectional is and always has been difficult,” Miles Corder said. “But that knowledge lets me know that if I do in fact make it past sectionals, the skill floor will ironically be lower in the first or second round at state.”

Jones called Corder an “unconventional” wrestler that requires one to see him in person to gain a full understanding. It’s unique enough that Sandwich had T-shirts made up last year that said “Miles Style.”

“He is very flexible,” Jones said. “He gets into positions that a lot of kids that wrestle him think that they’re in an advantageous position, and he ends up putting them on their back or gets a takedown.”

Corder, asked about the “unconventional” description of his wrestling, had a different interpretation of its meaning.

“If I had to thoroughly describe myself, wrestler would not be on the list,” Corder said. “I am quite flexible, and I have not hard-wired my brain to do any particular thing in any particular situation. This fact, along with my creativity and my overall low wrestling IQ, lets me do as I please on the mat, which is what a sport should be to me, displaying your own ideal style.”

Corder and senior Sy Smith will lead what is otherwise a very young Sandwich team into sectionals this weekend and team dual sectionals in a few weeks.

Out of 14 Sandwich kids wrestling at regionals, 11 were either sophomores or freshmen. Corder and the senior class have done a whole lot of winning — three regional titles and a team dual state appearance in 2022.

“I’m hoping we can get a couple kids down at least,” Jones said. “These seniors have put in four years with me, they have had great careers and worked their tails off. These kids have had experience competing on the biggest stage, and I think they are ready to show that.”

Corder does not sound like a kid too stressed out about it, even though he is nearing the tail end of his competitive wrestling career.

He doesn’t plan on wrestling after high school. He’ll probably try to join a volleyball league, his favorite sport next to wrestling. Other than that, he plans to weld to have enough money to create the kind of life he wants to live.

“I don’t particularly care about getting to state, as I have no future plans for wrestling,” Corder said. “But I do believe I can make it.”