GIRLS BASKETBALL

Yorkville Christian 68, Ottawa Marquette 59

The Mustangs came back from 11 points down at halftime to defeat Marquette. Danielle Bulson led the way with 29 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals. Payton Wallin added 23 points, nine rebounds and two assists and Grace Allgood had seven points with a big 3-pointer and two crucial steals for layups.