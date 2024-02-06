Oswego looking to increase participation on village commissions

Oswego village trustees favor boosting the number of members on two village commissions to help make residents feel like they are more involved in local government.

The issue was discussed at the Jan. 23 Oswego Committee of the Whole meeting. The consensus among trustees was to increase the number of members on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Economic Development Commission from seven to nine.

Trustees plan to vote on the idea at the future meeting. According to Oswego’s village attorney, as a home rule community, the village can increase the number of members on any board or commission.

The village has six boards and commissions that serve the community – the Historic Preservation Commission, Cultural Arts Commission, Building Code Board of Appeals, Economic Development Commission, Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Police Commissioners.

When asked in a recent community survey to rate their satisfaction with the level of involvement in local decision making, 28% were very satisfied or satisfied, 43.1% were neutral and 28.9% were dissatisfied or very dissatisfied. The 28% satisfaction rating represented a 7.7% reduction since the 2018 survey (35.7% satisfaction and a 4.7% reduction from the 2016 survey (32.7% satisfaction).

“Compared with other communities, Oswego’s rate was 5.9% lower than the national average (33.9% satisfaction) and 5.8% lower than the regional average (33.8% satisfaction),” Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo said.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said his idea was to get more people involved in the village’s boards and commission “so that people feel more partaking of the decision making in the community.”

Village Trustee Kit Kuhrt said he thought increasing the number of people on the Economic Development Commission would be a good idea.

“The more people on that, the more ideas are going to come in,” Kuhrt said. “We want more development here.”

Village Trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said she would be in favor of increasing the number of people on both the Economic Development Commission and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

However, she wouldn’t put more than two additional members on each commission.

“What does it hurt?” McCarthy-Lange asked. “If we have people that are interested, what does it hurt?”