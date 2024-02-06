February 06, 2024
Shaw Local
Democratic candidate meet-and-greet planned for Feb. 8 in Somonauk

By Shaw Local News Network
“I Voted” stickers for voters Tuesday, April 4, 2023, after they cast their ballots in the 2023 consolidated election at Del Webb Sun City’s Prairie Lodge in Huntley.

(Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

A valentine-themed Democratic candidate meet-and-greet will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Lake Holiday Lodge, 283 Easy St., Somonauk.

The event will feature Illinois state Rep. candidate Heidi Henry, La Salle County Board chairman candidate Brian Dose, DeKalb County Board candidates Anna Wilhelmi and Shell DeYoung Dunn, and La Salle Northville Township precinct committeepeople Vicki Sharenberg and Patricia Martin, both of Lake Holiday.

Light refreshments will be served. The public is welcome to attend this event to meet and mingle with local Democratic candidates.

For information, call 815-795-8080 or visit ElectHeidi.com.