Plano library receives $15k donation from Plano Skies Solar Project

Plano Skies Solar Project recently presented a check for $15,000 to Plano Community Library District for the purchase of 13 of the library’s 26 new computers and monitors.

“We are very appreciative of this donation from Plano Skies Solar Project,” Plano Library Director Deanna Howard said in a news release. “Their $15,000 contribution will go toward needed computers and monitors, which will allow our patrons an enhanced experience when they visit the library.”

Howard anticipates the new computers and monitors to be ready for public use this spring.

“We are excited to support the Plano Library and pleased that these new computers and monitors will improve service to Plano families,” Vice President of Development for Savion and Lead Developer for Plano Skies Solar Project Greg Vander Kamp said in the release. “Savion is a strong supporter of education and investing in the communities where we develop our projects, and Plano Skies’ support of the Plano Library demonstrates this commitment. Plano Skies Solar Project is dedicated to being a long-term partner with the Plano community.”