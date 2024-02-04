Yorkville Public Library lists adult programs for Februray 2024

The Yorkville Public Library has announced the following upcoming adult programs.

Drawing Your Own Comics with Jerry Craft: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6, via Zoom. Join us for this Zoom event with Newberry and Corretta Scott King award winning cartoonist, illustrator and graphic novelist Jerry Craft. Craft will discuss his books, his art and give a demo on how to draw your own comics.

Protecting Your Assets in Retirement and Beyond: 10 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 17. Join us for a new monthly series of financial seminars with mortgage loan officer Scott Gajewski and attorney Sean Robertson to help adults set themselves up for retirement and beyond. February’s workshop, Estate Planning Seminar 101: Craft Your Legacy with Care, will include information on preparing a comprehensive estate plan: wills vs. trusts; how to smoothly transfer property to your loved ones; and estate planning made simple.

Feeling the Romance with Julia Quinn: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6, via Zoom. Join us for this Zoom event with Julia Quinn, the best-selling author of the Bridgerton books and Netflix series. Quinn will help us feel Valentine’s magic all month with a special discussion on Bridgerton and all things romance.

The Fox River: Our Hidden Gem: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 28, via Zoom. The Conservation Foundation is collaborating with local partners to offer a presentation series centered on the Fox River. The goal of the series is to increase community awareness of the wildlife diversity, unique attributes and recreation opportunities provided by our most valuable natural assets, the Fox River. This four part series will be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month beginning Jan. 24 and running through April 24. The Feb. 28 program is Blooms of Renewal: Spring Flowers in Our Woodlands with speaker Anne Dalrymple, Kramer Tree Specialists.

Chair Yoga: 10:15 a.m., Thursdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Join us for this fun class, held in the Michelle Pfister Meeting Room. Chair Yoga helps to reduce inflammation, lower blood pressure, improve balance and increase strength and flexibility. Chair yoga benefits adults of all ages and levels of yoga experience. Space is limited and registration is required.

Dungeons & Dragons Group: 4 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29. Local gaming enthusiasts are coaching new gamers to create camaraderie and a sense of community through tabletop gaming. Meetings are Thursday evenings for ages 18 and older.

Roaming Readers: 9 a.m., Fridays, Feb. 2 and 16. Weather permitting. Meet at Hoover Forest Preserve, 11285 W. Fox Road, Yorkville, for a walk and to talk about books. Park and meet in the first lot closest to Fox Road and walk from there. Registration required.

Threads & More: 10:15 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6. Do you crochet, knit, needlepoint, sew or quilt? Get together with fellow “threaders” for a creativity blast. Come work on your unfinished projects, show off finished projects and check out what other people are doing. Threads & More is an informal, friendly group that welcomes all interests and abilities. The group meets on the first Tuesday of each month. This program is for adults 18 and older. No registration is required.

Books & Cooks Book Club: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6. A book club for readers who love to eat... or is it for eaters who love to read? We will read some great books and bring in recipes and treats to share that were inspired by the reading we did that month.

Dabblers, Adult Painting Class: 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13. Learn to paint with Carolyn Kyle. Each month will focus on different techniques, mediums or styles. From basic brush strokes to matting and framing your masterpieces, come check it out and dabble a bit with Carolyn.

Men’s Book Club: 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 15. The Men’s Book Club meets on the third Thursday of each month for a lively, thought-provoking discussion with people from your community. No registration is required, and newcomers are always welcome.

Branch by Branch: The Genealogy Club: 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 17. Join genealogy enthusiast David Frazier for our new workshop to explore your roots. Frazier will relate some of his experiences digging into his own family tree, then show us how to use online resources to find the people from our own pasts – and their stories. If possible, attendees should bring their own laptops. The library has a limited number of computers they can provide.

Lunch Bunch Book Club: noon, Wednesday, Feb. 21. The Lunch Bunch is one of our longest running and most engaging book clubs. Past books have included mysteries, historical fiction, biographies and memoirs, romance and best-sellers. Bring your lunch and join the Lunch Bunchers for a lively discussion about great books. Meetings are the second Wednesday of every month in the library’s board room.

Psychological Thriller Book Club: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21. Join us for a book club focused on Psychological Thrillers, Mysteries, and Suspenseful Stories. If you love those gripping tales that leave you on the edge of your seat, trying to figure out whodunnit or how your hero/heroine is going to get themselves out of this jam, then this might be the book club for you. The club will meet the third Wednesday of each month to discuss a different book.

Healthy Cooking with Jess: Retirement Well-th: 11:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 26. A monthly series on nutrition and wellness after retirement and beyond. Learn to care for yourself in your new found time. We’ll talk about nutritionally dense foods, what foods that can help you feel your best, food energetics, and how to add joyful movement to your everyday life. Certified Holistic Health Coach Jess Stewart will demonstrate how easy and simple cooking healthy can be.

Monday Movie Madness: 1 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26. Enjoy a free afternoon movie with your friends on the last Monday of each month. To see a complete list of upcoming movie selections, check out the library website.

Horror Book Club: 7 p.m., Monday, Feb. 26. Fans of the spooky, the scary, the creepy and the eerie should join us for Horror Book Club. We will meet on the fourth Monday of each month and discuss a new book each month.

Adult Creative Writing Group: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27. Whether you are looking to write the next great thriller, your biography, a short story or even develop your professional writing skills, this program may be for you. This group is for all people who are passionate about words. Its intent is to create a positive, encouraging, honest and fun atmosphere that will support and motivate each person to achieve excellence in writing. Meetings are held on the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Computer Basics for Seniors: 10 a.m, Wednesday, Feb. 28. Each class is a hands-on learning experience designed to help you feel more comfortable with your laptop or desktop computer. Each session will focus on different skills through practice and hands-on activities. There is a limit of five students per class to ensure that everyone gets proper attention and time.

• The Yorkville Public Library is located at 902 Game Farm Road in Yorkville. Yorkville Public Library offers new regular operating hours. The library is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Curbside service is available for those not wishing to enter the library. For information, call the library at 630-553-4354, visit yorkville.lib.il.us