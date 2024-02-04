February 04, 2024
Shaw Local
Trinity Church planning adult egg hunt March 23

By Shaw Local News Network
Easter eggs

(Stock art)

Trinity Church United Methodist will be hosting an adult Easter Egg Hunt fundraiser beginning at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 23, at Southbank Original Barbecue, 129 E. Hydraulic Ave. in Yorkville.

Tickets are $20 per person and include appetizers. Drinks will be available to buy from the restaurant.

Find one of the golden eggs and win one of the large prizes which include gift cards to local restaurants and businesses. Bring a flashlight and basket.

Registration is required as space is limited. Tickets can be bought at trinity-um.net