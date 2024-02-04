Sandwich wrestling wins regional, sends 11 to sectionals: Record Newspapers sports roundup for Saturday, Feb 3

BOYS WRESTLING

Class 1A Sandwich Regional

Sandwich wrestling won its Class 1A regional title and had 11 wrestlers advance to next week’s sectionals in Byron. The top three wrestlers in each weight class advance to sectionals.

Sandwich scored 205.5 points to beat out runner-up Princeton (170).

The Indians had five regional champions. Colten Stone (27-15) won a 4-3 decision over Ottawa Marquette’s Koby Clark in the 106-pound final. Cooper Corder (29-3) at 138 pounds won a 7-6 decision over Ace Christiansen in the final. Miles Corder (35-8) pinned Lisle’s Johnny Consuegra-Lopez in 4:31 in the 144-pound championship match. Ian Hawkins (13-1) pinned St. Bede’s Logan Pineda in 1:24 in the 150-pound final.

Jack Forth (132) and Kaden Clevenger (175) took second and Jacob Ross (106), Jakob Gruca (120), Wyatt Gregory (126), Sy Smith (157) and Kai Kern (165) took third.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville Christian 75, Wauconda 69

Jayden Riley scored 27 points and Zach Marini 21 with six 3-pointers as the visiting Mustangs (13-14) ran their win streak to six straight. Noah Aguado chipped in 13 points.

Yorkville 69, Plainfield East 59

The Foxes pulled away in the third quarter and held off a late Plainfield East run to secure the win in their fourth game of the week. Jason Jakstys scored a game-high 17 points and Dayvion Johnson had 14 for the Foxes (16-10, 9-5). Kaevian Johnson added 11 and Mike Dunn 10.

Woodstock 62, Plano 57

Amari Bryant scored 14 points, Pryor Bode had 12, Davione Stamps 11 and Isaiah Martinez 10 for Plano (13-12, 6-3 Kishwaukee River Conference).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego 54, Metea Valley 40

Kendall Grant scored 16 points as the Panthers won their second straight game. Jordyn Washington added nine, Denaja Gaston eight and Kaelyn Stager seven.