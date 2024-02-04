Letter: School board and village board disconnect

To the Editor:

Last week it was announced that District 308 would pay $44,000 for an enrollment analysis of the student population for the next two years. Apparently the past enrollment projections were insufficient. The reason: “significant population growth that was not anticipated last year” according to the new administrator.

That’s strange. I attended several Planning and Zoning board meetings in the last year, and once posed this question to the board president. “If we add more subdivisions, how do we know the schools will handle all the students?” The president turned and asked another board member if the district was okay with the growth, and he nodded approval.

As a resident, I rely on our village officials, so I am alarmed to hear that the school district has “significant questions regarding our enrollment size” and by the way, it will take the equivalent of five of my property tax payments, to pay for some answers.

The school board and Village Board disconnect is even more alarming. We’re about to add massive population growth to our town and we don’t know if the schools will handle it? Residents deserve a truthful answer. And, if it helps, I will do the growth projections for a fraction of the price.

Susan Brambert Shields

Oswego