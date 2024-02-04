Girls bowling: Oswego wins second straight regional title

The Oswego girls bowling team won its second consecutive regional championship on Saturday at Parkside Lanes. (Photo provided by Oswego)

Led by individual regional champion Amber Lymenstull, Oswego won its second consecutive regional championship on Saturday at Parkside Lanes.

Oswego bowled a 5,662 to advance to sectionals, as did runner-up Oswego East who rolled a 5,555.

Lymenstull bowled the high series of the day of 1,286 to win the regional championship. Oswego East freshman Bella Santeliz was second with a 1,228, Oswego East’s Maya Santeliz was third with an 1,145, Oswego’s Sunny Newell was fourth with an 1,135 and Oswego East’s Kathryn Schmudde was fifth with an 1,130. Oswego’s Hailey Jourdan was seven with a score of 1,121.

Yorkville’s Emma Taft advanced to sectionals as an individual with a score of 1,079, as did teammate Haylie Sloniker with a score of 1,057.