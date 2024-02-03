Reflections: The Fox Valley’s 190-year quest for a comfy chair

It seems sort of odd, when you stop to think about it, that one of the first “factories” built in Kendall County during the settlement period manufactured chairs.

In 1836, young Merritt Clark, who had emigrated to Kendall County in 1835 with his brothers, Josiah, Joseph and Porter, established a small corn mill and furniture factory on the west bank of the Fox River just above the growing village of Hudson, later renamed Oswego.

Levi Gorton, who later bought out Clark’s milling operation, and William Wormley helped young Clark build the first dam across the river at that location to create the water power necessary to get his mill and chair factory working.

So it’s 1836, the Potowatomi, Ottawa and Chippewa tribes are still occupying the Fox Valley, federal government surveyors have yet to map the country so its land can be officially sold, and the last Indian war had ended just four years previously. You’d think, that with the area still very much a frontier region, there would be lots of other things Kendall County area settlers could have used than chairs.

But the thing is, chairs are deceptively difficult to make. And they’re pretty necessary things, although they’re pieces of furniture taken for granted these days. The Aurora Historical Society’s collections include a chair the Bartlett family brought with them in 1839 when they emigrated by covered wagon from the east to settle in Oswego. So chairs were obviously valuable enough to pack and transport hundreds of miles in place of something that many might think would be more useful.

Take a look at a chair, say that rocking chair your grandmother gave you. It looks pretty simple just sitting there, but take a really good look at it. Notice how all four of the legs are attached to the seat at compound angles. They not only extend slightly outward, but also towards the front. And the front legs are attached at different angles than the back legs. See how they are connected to the rockers and note the angles at which those holes are drilled. The whole assembly is designed to create a stable, wide track stance to make the chair more comfortable to sit in.

Then notice how the back is attached to the seat at another compound angle, with the back angled slightly backwards. That makes the back more comfortable to relax against.

With the back extending backward at an angle, the arms have to likewise be attached to the back at an angle so they extend towards the front of the chair parallel to the seat. And in many rocking chairs, turned stringers that support the arms extend slightly forwards and outwards to create an interesting design element while also securely supporting the arms.

The whole chair is little more than wooden turnings held together by a mass of complex and compound angles, with the aim of providing sturdy, stable, safe seating with a pleasing look about it – at least pleasing in the eye of the person who designed it.

Clearly, it is possible to build wooden chairs in any even moderately equipped woodshop, even an early 19th century one. But just as clearly, with all those angles, it wouldn’t be easy. Simple stools and even benches were a little easier to manufacture, but chairs? That took some doing.

That’s why it took a “factory,” although it wasn’t a factory like one we think of these days. For one thing, Clark’s factory was probably just a small one-room building making it easier to heat in the winter. The same water power he used to operate his corn mill could have also been used to power whatever tools he needed, but it’s just as likely his tools were all hand- and foot-operated. Blanks for chair legs, stringers and other parts could easily be split out of wood cut from the oak, hickory, ash, maple and walnut trees that thickly lined the river banks back in those days. Those square blanks could then be turned on a foot-powered lathe. Planks for seats could likewise be split from logs and then shaped with hand tools. Even the holes for the chair legs and stringers could easily be drilled with hand tools.

But the trick, as noted above, is not drilling the holes; it’s drilling them at the proper compound angles, consistently, so that chair parts can be assembled easily into useful furniture customers will want to buy. That takes jigs. Jigs are assemblies that hold tools and parts at just the right angles so holes can be accurately and consistently drilled allowing the parts to be assembled into a useful whole.

A craftsman only has to calculate all those complex angles once and then use them to make the necessary jigs. From then on, the jigs do all the complex angle calculations and the craftsman can concentrate on the style of the various parts, the finish, and the assembly. Visit any recreated 18th or 19th century wood shop—the ones at Colonial Williamsburg, for instance – and you’ll see dozens, perhaps hundreds, of jigs hanging on the walls and from the ceiling waiting to be used to make chairs and tables. Merritt Clark’s “factory” probably would have looked much the same.

In 1876 when he wrote the first history of Kendall County, the Rev. Edmund Warne Hicks marveled that of the chairs young Clark manufactured, “some … are in existence yet, and valued at more than when they were new.”

As noted earlier, chairs might seem like odd things for pioneer craftsmen to dally with when there was so much that needed to be done on the wild northern Illinois frontier. But clearly the pioneers felt differently. And now, nearly 190 years later, a comfy chair is still an eagerly sought necessity for most of us.

