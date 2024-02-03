Plano library announces upcoming February programs

Plano Community Library has announced upcoming programs. The library is at 15 W. North St. in Plano. For information, call 630-552-2030 or visit planolibrary.info. To register for adult programs, call 630-552-2009; to register for youth programs, call 630-552-2025.

Adult programs

Crafts to Go - Valentine Cards: Thursday, Feb. 1. Free take home craft kits available to adults and high school students on a first come, first served basis, while supplies last.

Writers’ Group: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 8 and 22, Meeting Room. In person or via Zoom. Join other writers to discuss your work. Open to adults and high school students. No registration required. Zoom meeting ID: 988 2555 0591 Passcode: 048559

New Life for Old Bags: 10: 30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Feb. 10. Help turn plastic shopping bags into sleeping mats for the homeless. For more information contact Ceil Carey at jackandceil@att.net or 708-846-1704.

Painting with Petite Palette – Northern Sky: 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, Feb. 12. An artist from The Petite Palette will lead the class in creating an acrylic on canvas painting. Open to high school students and adults. The $15 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Technology Help Desk: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, Steve Goodwin; noon to 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17, Joshua Carlson. A free drop-in opportunity to meet with a tech expert. Get help with questions you may have about your computer, cellphone, tablet or e-reader. Bring your device with you for the best experience. No registration required.

Home-school Families Meetup: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, meeting room. For parents who home-school. Children (all ages) and teens are welcome. No registration required. Meet other home-school families in a casual setting. There will be toys and games in the meeting room for children to enjoy. This is not a drop-off program; parents and kids stay together.

Senator Sue Rezin’s Traveling Office Hours: 12:30 to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20. A representative from Senator Sue Rezin’s office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Card Making Class - Elegant Topiaries: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 20. Jennifer Boring will teach participants how to make five handmade cards. All supplies provided, including envelopes. Open to adults, high school students and children 10 and older accompanied by an adult. The $5 fee for each class must be paid at the time of registration.

Representative Jed Davis’ Traveling Office Hours: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21. A representative from representative Jed Davis’ office will be at the library to assist constituents with navigating issues they face with any state or government agency or program. No registration required.

Book Club: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 21. “Before We Were Yours” by Lisa Wingate will be discussed. The book for March will be “The Woman They Could Not Silence” by Kate Moore. This group reads a variety of genres. Newcomers are welcome anytime.

Yoga with Jen: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Fridays, Feb. 23, March 1, 8 and 15. Put on your comfy clothes and join certified yoga instructor Jen Penn for a welcoming, no pressure yoga practice that meets you where you are. Each week will be a full practice incorporating breath, movement and relaxation. Bring your own mat or use one of the library’s. All skill levels are welcome. Registration for each class is separate—register to come to one, a few, or all of them.

Knit & Crochet Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Thursdays, via Zoom. This informal group works on their own projects, discusses types and colors of yarn and helps each other with new or tricky patterns. No registration required. The Zoom meeting link is available on the Programs page of the library’s website.

Knit & Crochet Group: 4 to 6 p.m., Fridays, in person, Diana Hastings Board Room. Led by talented crochet artist Karen Perez. Come knit and crochet with others, or come learn how to crochet. Limited supplies provided. Open to all ages. Children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Youth programs

Bookworms: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Monday, Feb. 5. For independent students in grades K-3. Join us for a healthy snack, crafts, talking about books and picking out exciting new books to read for the next meeting. This program is for everyone—those who love to hear stories, those who are beginning to read and those who are independent readers. Registration required.

Storybook Yoga: 10:30 to 11 a.m. to 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 7. For children ages 2-5, with an adult. This fun yoga class features a theme based on a favorite children’s book. Class includes breath work, playful yoga poses, songs, games and a story. Bring your own yoga mat or use one provided. Led by certified yoga instructor Karen Sterioti. Registration required.

Pizza & Pages: 5 to 5:45 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 13, grades 6-8. We’ll all read the same book before the meeting, talk about it and have some pizza. Registration required.

Valentine’s Day Tea Party: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 17. For independent students in grades K-8. We’ll have delicious treats, a craft to take home, books to share, and of course, tea. We’d love it if you dress up. Presented by Ceil Carey and Jo Ann Gryder. Registration required.

Free Developmental Screenings: 10 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Feb. 21. For children ages 2 months to 5 years old, with an adult. Stop by for a free developmental screening with a bilingual staff member from SPARK/Fox Valley United Way. Participating in a screening will give you time to discuss your child’s development. You will also receive fun and simple activity ideas you can use with your child to help them continue to learn and grow. Screenings can assist your child to be ready for school and celebrate your child’s development. The screening will include the areas of overall development, language, fine motor, gross motor, problem solving and social/emotional skills. SPARK is an education initiative of Fox Valley United Way. No registration required.

Rhyme Time: 10:30 to 11 a.m. or 6 to 6:30 p.m., Wednesdays, Feb. 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, April 10, 17, 24, May 1. For babies to age 3 accompanied by an adult. This lapsit storytime features action rhymes, finger plays, songs, movement activities, a simple story and parent-child reading time. Active adult participation is an integral part of this program. Registration required.

Rhyme Time en Españo: jueves - Sesión 1: 22, 29 de febrero & 7, 14, 21 de marzo; Sesión 2 - 11, 18, 25 de abril & 2 de mayo; 10:30 - 11 a.m.-o- 6 - 6:30 p.m. Canciones, movimiento, y cuentos. Todo en Español con Maribel Cecenas. Para bebés hasta los 3 años, con un adulto. Se requiere inscripción. Nota: Regístrese para la Sesión 1 y la Sesión 2 por separado. Llame al 630-552-2025 para registrarse.