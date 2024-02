GIRLS BASKETBALL

Plano 53, Harvard 31

Josie Larson had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Aleksa Martinez scored 12 points for Plano (14-16, 6-7).

Oswego East 50, West Aurora 46 (Thursday)

Maggie Lewandowski scored 12 of her 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Wolves (14-11, 12-3) rallied from down double digits for the win. Desiree Merritt added 11 points and Aubrey Lamberti eight points and nine rebounds.