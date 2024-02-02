Sandwich accepting applications for newly created economic development and tourism director position

The line to get into the Taste of Sandwich stretched across Railroad Street in the city’s downtown before the tents opened at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28 2022. (Photo Provided)

The city of Sandwich is now accepting applications for the newly created position of economic development and tourism director.

In November, the majority of Sandwich City Council members voted to create an economic and tourism position.

“The director will provide a unified and coordinated economic development and tourism program, focused on activities which lead to successful economic growth and development citywide,” states the job posting.

The person will also serve as the city’s grant writer and as the primary advocate for building a “strong, adaptive and equitable economy in the city of Sandwich,” according to the job position.

The ideal candidate will have experience in economic development, tourism, and special event planning along with an undergraduate degree in business, marketing, public administration, planning or a related field. The position is part time and the person would work between 25 and 30 hours a week.

Pay will be dependent on the person’s qualifications. Given its size – Sandwich has a population of about 7,000 – Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said the city does not need a full-time economic development director.

“We will get to that at some point,” he said.

Latham said the person who is hired will help the city be proactive when it comes to economic development.

“We’re not going to wait until people show up,” he said. “We’re going to go out and find businesses and companies that want to come here.”

The person hired for the position would help market vacant properties within the city.

“We certainly have a lot of prime real estate out by the hotel that we need to start marketing,” Latham said. “We’ve had a little bit of growth, but we need to be a little more proactive in that.”

Latham said the city needs to use its residential growth to help fuel commercial growth.

“I’d hate to see us not take advantage of that,” he said.

Second Ward Alderwoman Rebecca Johnson spoke in favor of creating the position.

“We want business to come here,” she said. “We don’t want to just keep taxing our homeowners because that’s all the revenue we’re going to get. I’m absolutely in favor of hiring somebody that has the background or some knowledge of how to go about finding those businesses that are looking for a home.”

In addition to hiring an economic development and tourism director, the city also is looking to hire a code enforcement official. More information about both positions is available at the city’s website, sandwich.il.us.