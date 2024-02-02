Chili cook-off at Yorkville church Sunday

Trinity Church United Methodist, located at 2505 Boomer Lane in Yorkville, will hold a chili cook-off beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Cost to enter a chili is $5. Cost to taste the chilis is a donation of a nonperishable food item for Kendall County Community Food Pantry. The chili that raises the most money wins a gift card prize. Activities also will be available for kids.

Sign up at trinity-um.net. For more information, contact Jessica at trinitychurchoffice@gmail.com or 630-553-7645.